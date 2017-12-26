In jail, Lalu Prasad says his Twitter account will be operated by his office with family’s advice

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Express Photo by Alok Jain) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Express Photo by Alok Jain)

Former Union Railways Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was convicted by a special CBI court in a second Rs 950-crore fodder scam case of the mid-90s, on Monday said that while he is lodged in jail, his Twitter handle would be operated by his office.

“Dear friends! While in jail, My Twitter handle shall be operated by my office in consultation with family. I shall speak my mind through visitors. The fight to preserve the Constitution & protect the rights of vulnerable groups shall go on,” the tweet read.

The leader is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail and as per a report by PTI, the RJD leader is entitled to a newspaper and a television. The report added that visitors could meet the former Bihar chief minister between 8 am and 12 noon during weekdays in line with the jail manual.

Besides Lalu, 15 more were convicted by the special CBI court for their involvement in the 950-crore fodder scam. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on January 3. Meanwhile, another former chief minister of Bihar, Jagannath Mishra, and five other co-accused were acquitted by the court.

