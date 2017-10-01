In J-K, Opposition parties target BJP ally PDP after Mohan Bhagwat’s speech

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

As RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated the Sangh’s stand on special constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, and called for amendments, as part of his Vijaya Dashami address on Saturday, mainstream political parties in the Valley trained their guns on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a partner in the coalition government with the BJP.

National Conference’s (NC) provincial president said, “We will not allow PDP to compromise the honour and dignity of our people.”

While trying to allay apprehensions of people on Article 370 after litigation filed by RSS-backed organisations seeking abrogation of Article 35-A, the ruling PDP had recently said that it has received assurances from the BJP on J&K’s special status.

After Bhagwat’s speech, NC spokesperson Junaid Azim Matoo remarked, “What happened to the assurances of status quo on special status? The PDP’s surrender to the BJP and the RSS is dangerous for Jammu and Kashmir.”

State Congress senior vice-president G N Monga said, “Whatever goals the BJP has set for itself regarding Kashmir, (the party) is completing them one by one. Now it is for PDP to decide what it wants— whether it wants the chair, or the rights of the people.”

Calling Bhagwat’s speech an “insult to the Constitution of India”, Independent legislator Engineer Rashid said, “There is nothing new in what he has said. But the demand for abrogating Article 370 is itself an evidence that RSS and its like-minded organisations don’t have faith in Indian Constitution.”

The PDP said special constitutional guarantees to the state cannot be repealed. “It is part of the Constitution and a national commitment. It cannot be revoked,” senior PDP leader and PWD minister Naeem Akhtar said. “Home Minister Rajnath Singh has (also) assured people (in J&K) about it”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App