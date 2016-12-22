In his constituency, PM Narendra Modi asks BJP to tell people about schemes

This was PM Modi’s first visit to his constituency Varanasi since announcing demonetisation decision on November 8. (source: PTI) This was PM Modi’s first visit to his constituency Varanasi since announcing demonetisation decision on November 8. (source: PTI)

On his first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency since demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked BJP cadres in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to tell people about the central government’s initiatives. Modi, who interacted with party cadres and had lunch with them, sought to enthuse them by sharing his own experiences and telling them how he rose through the ranks, according to Piysh Vardhan Singh Rajkumar, co-convener of the BJP’s IT cell for Kashi region.

Watch: PM Modi Interacts With Schoolchildren In Varanasi

“Underscoring that discipline and dedication separates BJP from other political parties, Modi asked the cadres to explain to the people of UP how benefits of central schemes were not reaching the state due to lackadaisical attitude of the ruling Samajwadi Party,” Rajkumar said.

This was Modi’s first visit to his constituency Varanasi since announcing demonetisation decision on November 8. Apparently referring to the attack on Modi over demonetisation, Rajkumar said the Prime Minister, “without getting bogged down by the false propaganda of opposition parties”, encouraged the booth-level workers.

“In a gesture that sent across the message that in BJP workers have risen through the ranks and on merit, Modi shared many of his own experiences as a ‘karyakarta’,” he said. The PM, who launched some developmental programmes, also made rounds of the DLW ground, chatting with many of the workers individually before winding up his tour.