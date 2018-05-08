In Gujarat, VHP strips four Praveen Togadia supporters of all responsibilities

Pravin Togadia (Express Photo by Javed Raja/Files) Pravin Togadia (Express Photo by Javed Raja/Files)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has stripped its four main office-bearers, including state president Kaushik Mehta, of all responsibilities. The VHP announced the decision in a letter dated May 6. The move comes days after the ouster of former international working president of VHP Pravin Togadia, who, following the defeat of his candidate for the post of the organisation’s president, went on indefinite hunger strike and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mala Raval, a senior member of women’s wing Durgavahini; Kaushik Mehta, president of VHP’s Gujarat unit; Ranchhod Bharwad, general secretary of Ahmedabad unit; and senior member Rohit Darji have been stripped of all responsibilities — they had all supported Togadia.

VHP members said the decision has come “in view of (their) support for Togadia, who is no longer wanted in the organisation for his comments on the Prime Minister and issues related to the Hindus”.

Kaushik Mehta told The Indian Express, “What did we do? We only said that we don’t want triple talaq (Bill) but common civil code. We said (while supporting Togadia) that we want a law to construct the temple in Ayodhya and no Supreme Court intervention. We have been ousted for speaking against those who brand gau rakshaks as goondas.”

The ouster of Togadia has divided VHP members in Gujarat, who are unhappy with the whole episode. Insiders said all those who openly supported Togadia during his indefinite hunger strike are being targeted.

