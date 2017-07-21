In Gujarat poll run-up, Shankersinh Vaghela exits Congress, BJP reaches out

Former Gujarat chief minister and Congress veteran Shankersinh Vaghela address a public meeting on his 77th birthday in Gandhinagar on Friday. (PTI Photo) Former Gujarat chief minister and Congress veteran Shankersinh Vaghela address a public meeting on his 77th birthday in Gandhinagar on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Barely four months ahead of the assembly polls and weeks to go for elections to the Rajya Sabha, the Congress was dealt a big blow in Gujarat with veteran leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Friday announcing his exit from the party and the post of Leader of Opposition. Within hours of Vaghela’s announcement at the Gandhinagar town hall, before a large gathering of supporters to celebrate his 77th birthday, the BJP issued a statement to extend its wishes to the former chief minister on behalf of Chief Minster Vijay Rupani and state party chief Jitu Vaghani.

At least four non-BJP MLAs, including Raghavji Patel and Vaghela’s son Mahendrasinh Vaghela from the Congress, were present at the town hall event, which is being viewed as “a rebellion” against the party.

Ominously for the Congress, Vaghela indicated that his quitting would take a bigger toll on the party in the upcoming elections. “Before coming here, I had gone to meet a few MLAs. I asked them not to come (to the birthday event). When I had organised a gathering in Gandhinagar a few days ago, I had asked them not to come… There are 15-20 people who have not come,” he said.

Sources said that the 11 Congress MLAs who voted for the NDA’s presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind last week could be from the Vaghela camp. The other MLAs who greeted him publicly on stage included NCP state chief Jayant Patel and the party’s MLA from Porbandar Kandal Jadeja.

Switching between Gujarati and Hindi, Vaghela said he was “freeing himself from “bonds of political parties,” by quitting the Congress and not joining the BJP or any other political party. But he did not elaborate on the future course of his political career.

In a speech riddled with contradictions, Vaghela began by saying, “I am in the Congress now. But the party removed me 24 hours ago… How did they know what I am going to say today? They had no interest (in continuing with me)”. He also described the party’s decision as “vinaash kaale vipreet buddhi (foolishness in bad times)”.

The Congress, however, denied having expelled Vaghela, with Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying, “It is his decision…Vaghela ji wanted to replace the current Gujarat Congress chief. A party is always bigger than individuals.”

Sources said that Vaghela’s revolt has left the Congress’s central leadership embarrassed and that the party was planning to replace state chief Bharatsinh Solanki because he had “distanced himself” from MLAs.

Vaghela, however, was full of praise for Congress president Sonia Gandhi, calling her a “tyagmurti (idol of sacrifice)” and claimed that he had told her during their last meeting that he might not be with the Congress “but would not join the BJP”.

“I joined the BJP for service the people. I joined Congress for the same reason,” said Vaghela, adding that members within any party were not “bonded labourers” but “bonds within parties” obstructed his functioning.

“I am not going to join any political party. I am also going to resign today as the leader of the opposition. I am will send my resignation to Sonia Gandhi and when the Rajya Sabha elections are over in August, I will resign as an MLA also.” Vaghela said.

He said that Congress workers associated with him were “free birds” and could chart the course of their political careers.

For the Congress, the cross-voting in the Presidential elections could cast a shadow on the Rajya Sabha elections as well, where Congress MP and political secretary to Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, is seeking re-election. But Vaghela praised Patel for the Congress’s “unconditional support” to his Rashtriya Janata Party government in 1998-99, and for having always “treated him with respect”.

During his speech, Vaghela recounted his political journey that began in 1967 from Patan, the ancient capital of the state. “I was part of Seva Dal when Congress was at its peak. I would have stuck to the Congress, if I had needed power.. I am somebody who will leave power willingly,” said Vaghela, adding that “rebellion was in his blood” and that he would continue to fight for righteousness.

Vaghela claimed that he had always been the “victim” of internal conspiracies in the BJP and Congress. “Before quitting the BJP, I was perturbed. During the last two months, I was passing through the same problem,” he said, recounting how his pictures and names used to go missing from public functions and invitations.

The veteran leader also fondly remembered his association with the RSS and Jan Sangh and the values the two organisations taught him about public life.

Calling former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel a “thorough gentleman”, Vaghela also spoke about the current politics of the BJP, saying, “I no more see the simplicity the party once had. It is just all about publicity now. Crores are spent on marketing and advertisements and the people are not benefitted in any manner.”

