In Gujarat assembly: Echoes of BJP win in UP and Uttarakhand

The landslide victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand resonated in the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday, with the sitting MLAs from the party claiming that it is headed for a 150-seat victory in the upcoming state assembly polls. The opposition Congress party countered, stating that the saffron party will meet its nemesis like it did in Punjab.

Stating that the results in UP will benefit the BJP in Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani said that even if assembly polls were held early, the saffron party will able to get more than 150 seats. “There is a pro-BJP atmosphere in the entire country and the results of UP will also benefit the poll outcome in Gujarat,” Rupani told mediapersons in Gandhinagar. “If the elections are held as per schedule in December 2017 or if it is held early, the BJP will emerge victorious in more than 150 seats,” Rupani said while indicating for the first time that the positive results in UP and other states could lead to early polls in Gujarat.

Ruling out anti-incumbency in the upcoming polls, Rupani said that the elections results of panchayat, municipalities and other by-polls indicate that the people of Gujarat will stay with the BJP. “We have not done anything wrong during our rule which might cause heartburn among the people. Gujarat has grown better than other states,” he said.

In the assembly, Gujarat revenue minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was among the first to wish his party members for the record victory, after the House reconvened after an extended break due to Holi festivities. He said that the party was on its way to registering a 150-seat victory in the 182-seat Assembly polls. When BJP members began to repeat their wishes during the Question Hour, the Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela said, “Try to digest the victory. In politics, ups and downs do happen.”

Defending the remarks about UP elections made in the state assembly, Rupani said, “BJP has been winning Gujarat with a clear majority for the past several years. Today, the members are happy because of the victory and so they are talking about it.”

Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, while comparing Gujarat with an agrarian state like Punjab, said the saffron party will lose the upcoming polls as it did in Punjab. “In Punjab, the loss was because of drugs. In Gujarat, it will be due to the menace caused by illegal liquor,” he said.

