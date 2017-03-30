In GST speech, Mulayam Singh Yadav tells BJP to keep promises to UP voters

Mulayam Singh Yadav (File Photo) Mulayam Singh Yadav (File Photo)

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav brought up the Uttar Pradesh election results during the discussion on GST bills. In a speech that had little on GST, Mulayam said the BJP must deliver on its various promises made to the people of UP; otherwise the people would “give them a fitting reply” in due course. “You made so many false promises, and people fell for them. You must deliver on them now,” he said, even as the chair kept reminding him to speak on GST. The BJP’s pre-poll promises had included waiver of farmers’ loans.

“Is there anyone here who can dare say we did not deliver on the promises we made to the people?” Mulayam said. “We provided education. We provided medicines free. Nowhere in the country has this happened. We worked for farmers. Education is free, medicine is free. There is free treatment in the hospitals but still we were defeated.” He said the people of UP know how to punish those who don’t deliver on promises. “Aap ne bahut bada bahumat jeeta hai.. jitna socha nahin tha use zyada jeeta hai… ab vaada nibhaaiye (You had not imagined you would win such a huge mandate. Now fulfil the promises),” he said.

Mulayam reminded the BJP: “We too had won in 1977. But then what happened in 1980? We lost. Someone won in 1989 but then lost in 1990. People know how to bring in a party and then overthrow it if promises are not fulfilled.” Mulayam said there was a need to come out with a law to ensure that nobody remains hungry in the country.

