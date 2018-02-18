In Gorakhpur, some call for non-temple BJP candidate

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express)

With three days left for deadline, and only two working days in which those nominations can be filed for the March 11 by-election, a section of BJP leaders and workers in its Gorakhpur unit are discussing the possibility of someone from outside the city’s renowned Gorakhpur temple to be nominated. Gorakhpur has been represented in Lok Sabha since 1989 by the head priest of Gorakhnath temple, the most prominent Hindu pilgrimage centre in eastern UP. That year, Avaidyanth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and temple head priest Adityanath’s guru, was elected. Winning in 1989 as a Hindu Mahasabha candidate, Avaidyanth was elected as a BJP nominee in 1991 and 1996.

Adityanath won the seat as BJP candidate for five consecutive elections — in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. Of them, a BSP candidate came second in 2009; on all other occasions his closest competitor was a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate. Madan Pandey of Congress was the last non-BJP MP from Gorakhpur — in 1984. Considering the clout of the temple, and Adityanth as its former head priest and five-time MP, BJP has not sought any panel of names from the party’s local unit, sources said. Adityanath visited temple earlier this week and met local BJP leaders but there has been no clarity yet on the candidate, they said. Local party leaders, meanwhile, feel this may be the best chance to give the opportunity to someone from the party’s “sanghathan” (organisation). A BJP functionary in Gorakhpur said, “There’s a BJP government in the state, and Maharaj-ji (Adityanath) is heading it, this is an ideal atmosphere to nominate someone from party organisation to represent Gorakhpur in Lok Sabha. But if that BJP nominee wins, that could develop a new line of leadership in Gorakhpur – parallel to Adityanath and the temple. “

BJP’s Gorakhpur mahanagar president Rahul Srivasava, however, scotched chances of any parallel leadership developing in the constituency. “The BJP symbol will win with the blessings of Gorakhnath temple and Maharaj-ji (Adityanath). Development will be the election agenda, as Maharaj-ji has done a lot of development work here as MP, and as CM over the last one year.” Among party workers in Gorakhpur, Kamal Nath, the main priest in Adityanath’s absence, is being seen as a probable candidate from the temple. From the party organisation, BJP regional unit president Upendra Shukla and regional unit secretary Dharmendra Singh are said to be the two main contenders in the nomination race. Singh is seen as close to Adityanath, and sources said the former Gorakhpur MP had recommended his name in the recent mayoral election in Gorakhpur, but the party had denied him a ticket.

Shukla did not want to speak on the issue. The BJP has deputed two state office-bearers to take charge of party affairs for the Gorakhpur bypoll. While the BJP expects to win hands down in Gorakhpur, it has concerns about Phulpur, where Keshav Prasad Maurya’s 2014 victory was the first for the party. Phulpur had sent SP candidates to Lok Sabha in 2004, 1999, 1998 and 1996; BSP won in 2009.

Phulpur Parliamentary constituency is dominated by Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters, and SP had earlier been strong there in combination with its Muslim votes. The BJP is likely to field an OBC candidate in Phulpur, and expects some Dalit votes to shift towards it in the absence of a BSP candidate. The party has appointed two state office-bearers, including one from OBC community, as in-charge for Phulpur bypolls, who have camped in the constituency from nearly a fortnight. The bypolls were necessitated by resignations of Adityanath and Maurya, when they became CM and deputy CM of UP, respectively.

