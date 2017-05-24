In Germany, PM Narendra Modi to talk NSG, terror and trade

India and Germany are likely to sign pacts to deepen cooperation in trade, investment and energy, besides exploring ways to step up defence cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Berlin beginning Monday. German ambassador Martin Ney said on Tuesday that Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are also likely to deliberate on a number of global issues, including the situation in the South China Sea, China’s Belt and Road initiative and the growing threat of terrorism.

In their talks, the issue of India’s NSG bid is likely to figure, with Ney asserting that Germany supports New Delhi’s accession to different export control regimes, including the NSG, Australia Group and the Wassenaar Arrangement.

Identifying terrorism as a major challenge, Ney said Germany stands side by side with India in fighting the menace and noted that his country has been sharing intelligence with the Indian government. On defence cooperation, he said Germany was ready to conclude a government-to-government agreement with India in defence procurement, adding that it would be discussed by the two sides.

