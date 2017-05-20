In fresh hint at joining politics, Rajinikanth tells fans to be ready for ‘war’

Super star Rajinikanth (PTI Photo) Super star Rajinikanth (PTI Photo)

MAINTAINING THAT the political system is “corrupt” and democracy is in a “rotten” state in Tamil Nadu, actor Rajinikanth on Friday dropped a fairly broad hint that he will join politics as he appealed fans to be ready for “war” at the right time.

Speaking on the fifth and last day of his programme to interact with fans from various districts, held at Raghvendra wedding hall here, Rajinikanth also asserted his Tamil identity, calling the people of Tamil Nadu “God”, who made him the star he is today.

Reacting to some statements that he is not Tamil — without mentioning the identity bit, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy today reportedly slammed his purported political plans, stating that the superstar has “no future in politics” — Rajinikanth said, “There were questions being raised on whether Rajinikanth is a Tamil. I am 66 now. I lived in Karnataka for 23 years and the remaining 43 years here (Tamil Nadu).”

He said, “You made me…gave me all this fame and wealth. You Gods (Tamil fans) made me a Thamizhan (Tamil). So I am a pacha Thamizhan (true-blooded Tamil). My father was born in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu)…”

On speculation about his joining politics, Rajinikanth said, “They ask me why I want to correct things when there are others (leaders). Yes, there are (other) leaders: (DMK’s M K) Stalin is there, my good friend (and) the best administrator. Cho (Ramaswamy, late political commentator) used to say Stalin will do the best if given a ‘free hand’ in politics, but that has not happened. (PMK’s) Anbumani Ramadoss is well-educated, has modern thoughts…. (Dalit party VCK leader Thol) Thirumavalavan is also admired a lot. Seeman (leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi) is a fighter. I was excited to listen to some of his views. There are others…”

But to change the “corrupt” system and “rotten” democracy in the state, “we all have to work together”, he said.

Drawing an analogy, Rajinikanth said, “In ancient times, people had their duties and jobs but when war came, they all came together to fight for their pride and values…. (So) you return home, take care of your responsibilities, but when the war comes…keep a watch…”

Stating that his party, VCK, would welcome any move by Rajinikanth to join politics, Thirumavalavan said, “His appeal to prepare for a ‘war’ indicates that his entry into politics may come true this time.”

