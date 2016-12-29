In four years, Centre to spend Rs 7,000 cr on roads in Left Wing Extremism-hit districts

The centre on Wednesday approved a scheme to improve rural road connectivity in the districts worst-affected by Left Wing Extremism. The Centre will spend Rs 7,034.72 crore in four years on the scheme. A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the scheme, which will be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The scheme is targeted at providing connectivity with necessary culverts and cross-drainage structures in 44 worst-affected LWE districts and adjoining districts, critical from security and communication point of view, an official statement said. The roads will be operable throughout the year irrespective of all weather conditions. The fund-sharing pattern will be in the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and states. The roads to be constructed under the scheme have been identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs in close consultation with the state governments and the security agencies.