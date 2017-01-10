In four phases, three-fold increase in seats for BJP from last elections

(Representational) (Representational)

The public mandate across the state for the four phases of municipal council elections across Maharashtra giving BJP a clear march over others shows the Congress, NCP campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation policies did not make any impact in rural and urban pockets of Maharashtra. The BJP consolidated its lead taking the overall total tally to 78 for the council presidents and cornering 1,207 council seats, a three-fold increase from 398 the last elections. Whereas, alliance partner Shiv Sena was reduced to number four position and Congress-NCP which held an edge five years ago had to take a backseat.

The state BJP attributed the victory to the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis whose development plank helped to make inroads into rural and semi-rural, urban pockets across state.

The Congress led by Ashok Chavan and former CM Prithviraj Chavan had pitched the campaign against the adverse impact of the demonetisation in rural economy. NCP president Sharad Pawar and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had also centred the poll campaign on demonetisation. The Congress, NCP and Sena had made demonetisation a common issue.

In a statement issued here BJP state president Raosaheb Danve said, “For the first time the BJP has crossed the 1000 mark in the municipal council seats and wrested maximum number of municipal council presidential posts.”

He said, “The poll results across four phases is a mandate for good governance and development work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.”

The analysis of the four phases of municipal council elections held between November and January show the BJP’s decision to advocate direct contest for the municipal council presidents turned out to their advantage.

In terms of municipal council presidents, the BJP won 78, Shiv Sena 26, Congress 36 and NCP 21. In terms of municipal council seats in all the four phases, the BJP leads with 1207. Shiv Sena got 616, the Congress 919 and NCP 788 seats.

In the last elections, the tally for municipal council seats across was: BJP 398, Shiv Sena 359, Congress 1065 and NCP 1146. The BJP has multiplied its score three times from 398 to 1207. The Sena has also improved from 359 to 616 seats.

The tally of the Congress, the second largest party in the last elections, dipped from 1065 to 919 seats. NCP the leading party in the last elections saw a decline from 1146 seats to 788 seats.