In first Manipur cabinet decision, govt to set up anti-corruption cell

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla handing over the invitation letter to BJP leader Nongthombam Biren Singh to form the government of Manipur at Raj Bhavan, Imphal , Manipur on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/File) Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla handing over the invitation letter to BJP leader Nongthombam Biren Singh to form the government of Manipur at Raj Bhavan, Imphal , Manipur on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/File)

In the first cabinet meeting held under newly elected Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren, the BJP led Manipur state government has brought about sweeping changes in a bid to curb corruption in the state. Apart from eliminating interview processes in recruitment in government services, the Manipur cabinet has Friday decided to set up an anti-corruption cell in the state, where local residents will be able to lodge complaints of corruption directly with the state government.

A press statement issued today by the state government said: “The State Cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren today decided to set up a special cell at Chief Minister’s Secretariat to receive information on corrupt elements in public service, for ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.’’

In order to help the Government ensure transparency and accountability, a dedicated mobile number- 9402150000 – has been launched to receive public grievances or information related to any incident of corruption. “The general public shall be encouraged to capture the video/audio of any incident of corruption in public service and send the same through Whatsapp on the above notified number. The State Government will take prompt action in all such cases. Identity of the person giving information shall be protected,’’ said the government statement.

In the recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP, had fought the elections, among other things, on the platform of fighting corruption. BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had taken on former Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh accusing him and his government of rampant corrupt practices. The first measure that the new government took on assuming power was the resolution of 139 day economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council in Manipur. The blockade has since been lifted. The anti-corruption measures is the second decision to be taken by the Biren government.

“The Cabinet discussed discontinuation of the stage of interview in direct recruitment for junior level posts (Grade-III & IV) in all departments under the Government of Manipur in line with the policy adopted by the Central Government. It will help in curbing corruption, more objective selection in transparent manner and substantially easing the problems of poor people,’’said the statement.

The Cabinet also discussed the finalisation of work programme and monitoring of development activities for effective and efficient utilization of fund during 2017-18 and decided to set up a mechanism to “enable all the stakeholders and the departments accountable for proper utilization of fund’’.

For release of funds during the year, all departments will be asked to finalise work programme for the first four months, before the actual release of funds. The Finance department will frame proper guidelines for release of fund on an installment basis, as is done at the Centre.

The IT Department is to upload information online, supported by photographs, which is to show the beginning, the progress and the completion of all works in the state.

In order to implement the scheme of Housing for All under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana effectively in Manipur, the Cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance for exemption of fee in the transfer of land documents to women.

“In order to streamline all the state funded schemes to the targeted beneficiaries and to ensure delivery with utmost transparency, the State Cabinet decided that all the state projects and Schemes be brought the ambit of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) with the use of public fund management system (PFMS) within a period of three months,’’ said the government statement today.

