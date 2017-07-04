In few days, Gujarat gets 24% of monsoon rain: 32 dead in rain-related incidents

A waterlogged street in Vadodara on Monday. Bhupendra Rana A waterlogged street in Vadodara on Monday. Bhupendra Rana

Following incessant rain in the last three days, the state has so far recorded a total of 23.82 per cent rainfall till Monday this monsoon. The monsoon hit Gujarat in the last week of June. Ruling out any flood-like situation, the meteorological department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across Gujarat on Tuesday as well.

A total of 32 people and around 300 animals have reportedly died in rain-related incidents across the state this monsoon. On Monday, 55-year-old Zarinaben Qureshi, a resident of Juhapura area in Ahmedabd, died when the balcony of her fourth-floor flat collapsed due to heavy rain. In Morbi and Patan districts, 3,900 people had to be shifted to safer locations.

As per the state emergency operation centre data, Waghai taluka of Dang district has received maximum rainfall of 129 mm — Dang taluka alone received 75 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. In Gandhinagar district, Kalol taluka received the highest rainfall of 71 mm on Monday, followed by Mansa (51 mm), and Dehgam (42 mm). Gandhinagar taluka received least (31 mm).

Ahmedabad recorded an average rainfall of 50.61 mm in the past 12 hours. The traffic in the city was also hit by heavy rainfall on Monday. Due to water logging, Akhbarnagar underpass was closed for three hours and Kubernagar underpass for 30 minutes.

In the last 24 hours, only 10 talukas across the state registered a low rainfall of 0-50 mm. As per the state revenue department, 203 reservoirs across the state have been filled up to 31.62 per cent. Furthermore, 13 reservoirs have been filled with over 300 cusecs of water.

With water level at Ahmedabad’s Vasna Barrage reaching 131 feet, three of its gates were opened on Monday. As many as 28 roads have been affected. The state government said the situation was under control. “There is no reason to panic. At two places, people had to be evacuated. There were, however, no casualty. I am personally monitoring the situation and holding meetings with all the concerned departments. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also chaired a meeting today (Monday) to take stock of the situation,” said Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

During the meeting, the CM instructed the Health Department to conduct a survey to check any spread of mosquito-borne diseases, besides distributing required medicines.

Malaria cases on rise

The Ahmedabad Muncipal Corporation (AMC) has reported 852 cases of malaria this June as compared to 570 last year. According to an AMC health report released on Monday, two falciparum malaria cases have been reported from June 1-30, besides seven chikungunya and 16 dengue cases. From January to June, a total of 3,107 cases of malaria, 101 of falciparum malaria, 147 chikungunya and 138 of dengue have been reported.

