In face of ‘rising’ rape cases, Oppn asks Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to quit

Opposition parties in Haryana attacked the Manohar Lal Khattar government on Monday over the recent incidents of rape in the state.

The state government, meanwhile, promised stern action against the culprits, and also announced its decision to centralise its women helpline number — 1091 —to provide 24-hour immediate response.

Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala sought the CM’s resignation for his “consistent failure in checking the rising crime graph”.

The INLD leader said that over the past few days, Panipat had seen four cases of rape and murder. “In Kurukeshtra, a 15-year-old girl was brutally raped, murdered and her body mutilated. This has caused panic among the people,” said Chautala.

“It is unfortunate that such cases have become routine in Haryana and yet the BJP government has not woken up to its primary responsibility of maintaining law and order and providing security to its citizens,” the INLD leader alleged.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that “abuse, molestation, torture and rape of girls has become the sad order of the day, which has ashamed humanity … Khattar, who also holds the charge of the Home Ministry, has completely failed in maintaining law and order in the state.”

