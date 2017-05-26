In every poll since 2014, BJP growing: Amit Shah

The biggest achievements of the government in the last three years, Shah said, have been to erase dynasty rule, corruption and appeasement politics from the Indian political lexicon. The biggest achievements of the government in the last three years, Shah said, have been to erase dynasty rule, corruption and appeasement politics from the Indian political lexicon.

In every election since the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, the BJP has increased its base, party president Amit Shah said, and won most of them. He was was addressing the media at an event to mark three years of the NDA government.

Speaking to PTI, Shah said that the party would secure a bigger victory in the next Lok Sabha polls than in the 2014 elections.

In reply to a question on whether the party had forgotten is core agenda issues such as the Ram temple and the uniform civil code, Shah said: “We have not forgotten. Just that this interaction was on the occasion of completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government and to talk about the achievements.”

These include surgical strikes, crackdown on black money and benaami property, distribution of gas connections, one rank one pension for the Army, increase of maternity leave to 26 weeks, and introduction of GST, he said.

Asked if action against Trinamool Congress MPs to the family of former finance minister P Chidambaram showed that BJP is following Indira Gandhi’s ways of keeping the Opposition in check, Shah said: “Do not compare (this) to Indira Gandhi. Have we imposed Emergency? Have we gagged you? People amass Rs 1000 crore wealth and you expect the government not to act? The Narada tapes showed Trinamool leaders accepting cash. Some of them were not even wearing their shirt while accepting cash. You expect the government not to act?”

Asked about employment generation and apprehensions of largescale job losses in the IT industry Shah said: “These are newspaper reports. Do you believe in all newspaper reports? It is not possible to give jobs to all 125 crore people, besides the process of enumerating employment generation is not foolproof either…had Congress brought out a white paper on its 10-year rule, may be the government would not have been lost.”

The last remark was in response to Congress demand for a white paper on employment. “Even our political opponents have not been able to call us corrupt,” he said.

Drawing a contrast between the 10-year UPA rule and the current government, he said the former was marked by a scam almost every month while even the rivals of Modi dispensation have not been able to level a single charge of corruption against it.

The surgical strikes, he said showcased the bravery of the Indian Army and the political will of prime minister Narendra Modi to the world and sent out a message that India is not to be trifled with.”I have seen that there is a propensity to be sarcastic on achhe din. But ask the 2 crore women who got domestic gas connections or the teenaged daughter of the 4.5 crore people who got toilets built under Swachh Bharat. They will tell you whether achhe din have arrived or not,” Shah said.

Earlier, as he was in the middle of enumerating the list of achievements, Shah took out his handkerchief to wipe his face prompting photographers to scurry for a frame. A smiling Shah quipped, “Arrey bhai, this will be of no use. We are not losing elections anytime soon.”

