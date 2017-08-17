In election year, BJP banks on festivals to woo voters in Gujarat

Gandhinagar : BJP president Amit Shah with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and MLAs outside the counting centre of Rajya Sabha election at Gandhinagar on Tuesday.PTI Photo

The BJP organised a matkifod competition for the first time in the city this Janmashtami on Tuesday. Besides, it has planned to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on a larger scale this year ahead of the Assembly elections.

The matkifod competition, organised by the Yuva Morcha of BJP’s Rajkot city unit on A S Chaudhary High School ground, began at 9 pm on Tuesday and went on till midnight. Six teams from from Surat, Junagadh, Dhrol taluka of Jamnagar district, besides three from the city, participated. Jai Ganesh Yuvak Mandal of Surat grabbed the top prize of Rs1 lakh cash by breaking a matki suspended at the height of 26 feet. Rajkot Vyayamshala came second and won Rs 31,000 cash while the Dhrol team secured the third position to win Rs 21,000.

Mayor Jaiman Upadhyaya, city BJP president Kamlesh Mirani, Swami Parmatmananda, head of Arsh Vidya Mandir, senior BJP corporator Nitin Bhardwaj and MLAs Govind Patel and Bhanu Babariya were present at the event.

Meanwhile, the city BJP has launched a major publicity drive for its annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for the first time. Bhardwaj said, “Every year, we spend around Rs10 lakh. But, this year, we are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on a bigger scale. So, we have put up hoardings.”

