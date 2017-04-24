In election year, a meteoric jump in release of Narmada water for irrigation

With the Assembly polls later this year, farmers in Gujarat have been receiving average 4,000 cusec Narmada water for irrigation everyday during this period — a stark contrast from the last year when they were getting “zero” cusec for agricultural use from the Narmada project.

According to government sources, the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) which handles the Narmada Project, usually provides water for irrigation till March 31. However, this year, that period has been extended to provide water to farmers who have cultivated Rabi crops and require water. As per the figures accessed by The Indian Express, till last week, the SSNNL has been releasing average 4,000 cusec water for irrigation in the state everyday in the Narmada command area and the other channels.

Minister of State for Agriculture Vallabh Vaghasiya said that the Narmada water was being provided for irrigation as per the demand of farmers and availability of water. However, farmer leaders said it was a “ploy” of the state government to create public sentiment in its favour ahead of the state elections.

According to the latest data, the SSNNL released 4,348.21 cusec for irrigation on April 19. Of this, 3,617.21 cusec was being released in the Narmada command area and 731 cusec was being released for the ‘other commands’ like Sujalam Suflam and Fatewadi canal.

On the same day last year, the SSNNL released zero cusec water for the purpose of irrigation.

A senior government functionary said that the Narmada water was being provided for “protective irrigation” for crops.

Minister for Agriculture Chiman Shapariya could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. His junior minister Vaghasiya said, “It (Narmada water) is not being given across the state. It is being given in some branch canals only.”

When asked the reason for the contrast in distribution of Narmada water for irrigation, Vaghasiya said, “The water is being given as per the farmers’ demands and availability of water (in the dam).”

Prominent farmer leader and secretary of Khedut Samaj Gujarat Sagar Rabari said, “This is nothing, but a government ploy to create a public sentiment in its favour in an election year. In case of availability of water, the government declares that it will be providing water for irrigation during this period, so that farmers can plan their summer crops. However, I am not aware of any such intimation to farmers.”

He said: “When there is not much sowing of summer crop, I doubt this water for ‘irrigation’ could be used to fill village ponds.”

