In election mode, BJP now wants to withdraw property tax for homes up to 750 sqft

With its sights set on the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly poll, the BJP Wednesday demanded a full waiver of property tax for homes with carpet areas below 750 square feet in Mumbai. While the Shiv Sena controlled Mumbai Municipality has already submitted a general body resolution to exempt homes up to 500 square feet carpet from payment of property tax, Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar has now sought the exemption up to 750 square feet.

“The civic body has already adopted a resolution to waive property tax for homes up to 500 square feet. About 17.57 lakh homes fall in this category. The tax to be waived in this case would be Rs 351 crore. There are another 2.96 lakh homes in the 500-750 square feet category. This would mean that the loss of revenue would increase by just over Rs 60-70 crore, while 21 lakh households would benefit in all,” Shelar said, while participating in a discussion on Mumbai on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

Incidentally, Shiv Sena’s Sunil Prabhu, a former Mumbai mayor, was the first to raise the demand for the property tax exemption during Wednesday’s discussion. Initiating the discussion, Prabhu demanded that the government approved the municipality’s resolution. According to information, the civic commissioner is not entirely in favour of the concession.

In election mode, both Prabhu and Shelar demanded a slew of sops for redevelopment of old buildings and slum colonies. With Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expected to clear Mumbai’s new development control regulations within the next few days, the discussion, which will continued on Thursday, mainly centred around the new regulation and the city’s new development plan.

Meanwhile, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad alleged during the discussion that land developers had indulged in a scam worth Rs 50,000 crore by usurping additional building rights for commercial spaces in the name of construction information technology parks.

He has demanded a probe in this regard.

