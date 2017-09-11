In current atmosphere of hate, Swami Vivekananda’s message should be Magna Carta: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of the 125th year of his historic address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Calling the address a proud moment in India’s history, the Congress President said, “In today’s atmosphere of intolerance and hate, Swami ji’s message should be the Magna Carta or the way forward.” Recalling what Vivekananda spoke about universal acceptance, Gandhi said, “Today, more than ever; we are engulfed with the same challenges of prejudices which Swamiji spoke about.” She also added that his clarion call: ‘Arise! Awake! And stop not till the goal is reached!’ was at once a call to spiritual as well as political liberation. Calling his message as time-invariant, she said that it is as relevant today as it was over 124 years ago.

While promoting the idea of the oneness of all religions, Swamiji promoted the idea of the equality of all human beings with an equal zeal, Gandhi said. She also said that the speech in Chicago heralded the arrival of one of India’s greatest spiritual leaders on the world stage. She added that it is a deep honour for all Indians to remember the enlightened words and that she hopes that his inpiring thoughts will continue to guide the countrymen, especially the youth ‘for all times to come.’

Swami Vivekananda had represented India and Hinduism at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893.

