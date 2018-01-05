In CM Fadnavis’ damage control plan: Ambedkar’s other grandson, Dalit factions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files)

ROCKED by the shutdown across Maharashtra on Wednesday, as the result of a bandh call given by Dalit groups, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis began reaching out to various Dalit factions in a bid to defuse the situation. As part of a damage control plan, Fadnavis even held talks with Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson Anandraj Ambedkar, who heads the Republican Sena. Anandraj’s cousin Prakash was at the forefront of the successful Maharashtra bandh Wednesday.

Besides Anandraj, the BJP also pressed ally Republican Party of India (Athawale) into action. Following a meeting with Fadnavis, RPI(A)’s national general secretary Avinash Mahatekar even lashed out at Prakash Ambedkar for “trying to build political capital by leveraging unrest within the community”.

Discrediting Prakash’s agitation, Mahatekar said, “One fears that the state’s social fabric is being destroyed. There is a feeling that this was being done to target the Chief Minister and put Union Minister Ramdas Athawale in trouble.” Athawale leads the RPI (A), which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Mahatekar’s own name has been doing the rounds for a seat in the Maharashtra cabinet for some time.

Incidentally, former Maharashtra Congress minister Chandrakant Handore also targetted Prakash Ambedkar following his meeting with Fadnavis. “In the backdrop of the violence in Bhima Koregaon, some parts in Maharashtra witnessed spontaneous protests. By calling for a Maharashtra bandh the following day, Prakash Ambedkar was only seeking political mileage,” Handore said.

In another barb, Handore said, “The Dalit community alone was behind the success of the Maharashtra bandh.” Prakash Ambedkar has been claiming that other backward castes too had participated in it.

But these Dalit leaders too have demanded arrests of the right-wing duo Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote who have been booked by the police for the Bhima Koregaon violence. Handore said, “We have also demanded withdrawal of cases slapped against the protesters, and compensation to members from the community who suffered (in Bhima Koregaon). We have also demanded that search operations by the police to identify protesters be stopped immediately.”

Rajendra Gavai of the Republican Party of India (Gavai) also held talks with the CM. Dalit leader and writer Arjun Dangle, however, has come out in Prakash Ambedkar’s support.

Besides the various RPI factions, the BJP has also deployed Dalit leaders from its own fold to reach out to the community in order to convey the message that the party was responsive to its demands, according to sources.

With Fadnavis also finding himself isolated within the party over the issue, the BJP’s national leadership has stepped in assigning specific responsibilities to some other leaders. On Thursday, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, a Maratha face, was asked to oversee mitigation measures in Kolhapur, his guardian district, where the situation between the dominant Maratha community and the Dalits has been tense ever since the violence broke out.

Sources close to Fadnavis said he was personally in touch with senior police officials in sensitive districts and was passing on directives first-hand. Besides intelligence inputs from the police machinery, he was also relying on inputs received from political volunteers on the ground, said the sources.

With the Maratha community also announcing its next wave of protests over their demands for reservation in jobs and education and amendments to the atrocities Act, sources in the BJP admitted that the party was facing a tough political challenge. There is a lot at stake for the CM, a Brahmin, according to them.

