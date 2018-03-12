In Chhattisgarh rally, Arvind Kejriwal showcases work in Delhi schools

With schools and health a focus area of the Delhi government, Kejriwal said earlier the state of “Delhi schools was even worse than Chhattisgarh”. (Express Photo) With schools and health a focus area of the Delhi government, Kejriwal said earlier the state of “Delhi schools was even worse than Chhattisgarh”. (Express Photo)

WITH ASSEMBLY elections in Chhattisgarh coming up this year, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held his first rally in the state on Sunday.

He accused both BJP and Congress, the two principal parties in the state, of being hand-in-glove in corruption and referred multiple times to his government’s work in Delhi, especially in schools. He said now even “rich people want to send their children to government schools”.

Addressing around 5,000 people at Science College Ground here, he said, “This crowd hasn’t come to hear me. I am nobody, I have no worth. They have come to uproot the government of Raman Singh. They are narrating their pain with this government… it is a matter of shame that in a state that has coal, steel, diamonds, the youth have no jobs, and the people are poor.”

With schools and health a focus area of the Delhi government, Kejriwal said earlier the state of “Delhi schools was even worse than Chhattisgarh”. “But now even rich people want to send their children to government schools. This is what a government can do. There is a corrupt government in Chhattisgarh and the Congress is sitting in the BJP’s lap… Chhattisgarh supplies electricity, but in Delhi which has no production of its own, our electricity is much cheaper,” he said.

AAP’s Chhattisgarh in-charge, Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai, said there was no other state where the opposition and the government were this complicit in the “loot of the state”. “We had warned Raman Singh that if he did not treat farmers well, we would uproot him in 2018… we take the responsibility that we will not allow you to steal mining wealth from the state. From March 23, for one month, we will go door-to-door in a Ghar Ghar Jabo, Badlav Labo programme”.

