In break from CM role, Yogi Adityanath back to being mahant

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (centre) during the Vijay Shobha Yatra in Gorakhpur on saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (centre) during the Vijay Shobha Yatra in Gorakhpur on saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

HUNDREDS of people turned up at Gorakhnath temple here on Saturday to take part in the tilak utsav of Yogi Adityanath, the temple’s mahant and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, by applying tilak on his forehead and getting prasad from him.

“The crowd this year was almost three times that of past years,” a temple staff member said. “This is because Mahantji is now the Chief Minister, and people, including politicians, who want to develop a bond were in the queue.”

Adityanath is in Gorakhnath temple for the last five days to perform the rituals as the temple head priest. He will return to Lucknow on Sunday morning to return to his role as chief minister.

After the tilak utsav, Adityanath led a “Vijay Shobha Yatra” on Dussehra in Gorakhpur city, following the traditions of Gorakhnath temple head priest.

Moving in an open jeep that was modified into a saffron rath, unlike his movement elsewhere as the chief minister, when the police and commandos escort his vehicle, on Saturday his ring of guards also comprised volunteers of Shree Shree Hanuman Seva Dal. Adityanath is chief patron of the organisation.

The chariot of the Seva Dal was loaded with axes, spares and rods. Young students, as members of the group, picked up one weapon of their choice and displayed how to use it as part of the ceremony.

They shouted slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Ram Janmabhoomi ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ as the procession moved on. At Mansarovar temple, Adityanath led the worship of Shiva. From there, the procession moved towards the nearby Ram Leela ground, where he did rajtilak of Rama.

Stating that the weapons are not sharp, and rifles the temple staff were carrying are not loaded, a temple staffer said, “Following traditions, these arms are being carried (as part of the procession) because Mahant-ji (Adityanath) had performed their Shashtra Pujan (weapon worship) on Ashtami during Navaratri.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App