In BJP-ruled Haryana, Rs 5,100 fine on those abandoning milch cows

Abandoning milch cows in Haryana may come at a price as a fine of Rs 5,100 would be imposed on those who do so, according to Bhani Ram Mangla, Chairman, Haryana Gau Seva Aayog.

For this purpose, a mobile application is being prepared which would reveal information about the place and district of animal on the basis of tag number, he said. He was speaking at a function where financial assistance cheques to Gaushalas in district Bhiwani were distributed.

Mangla on Monday distributed cheques of about Rs 26.50 lakh to 24 guashalas, an official release said in Chandigarh. He said that according to a decision of the government, ‘Gau Seva Kendras’ (Cow service centres) would be established in villages for the safety of ‘Gauvansh’.

The government would give financial assistance for this purpose, he said. The registration of these seva kendras would be mandatory and a committee of eminent persons would be constituted for their functioning, he said.

The Aayog would give a lump sum amount of Rs 5,000 per cow annually for its rearing. Mangla said that 90 per cent grant would be given on equipment used to make flowerpots, soaps, lamps, dhoop and other items from cow urine and cow dung.

Similarly, those Gaushalas which have excess land, would get 90 per cent grant on fodder cutting machine. He said that biogas plants would be got established in Gaushalas.

