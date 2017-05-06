In Bengaluru, woman fires at husband after fight over daughter’s wedding

Hamsa Ram who opened fire on husband Sai Ram M R in Bengaluru on Friday. (Express Photo) Hamsa Ram who opened fire on husband Sai Ram M R in Bengaluru on Friday. (Express Photo)

THE BENGALURU-BASED CEO of a private firm, engaged in providing security, is stated to be critical after he was shot at by his wife following a fight between the couple on Friday afternoon.

The victim, Sai Ram M R, 53, CEO of ACE Facility and Property Management operating from HSR Layout in Bengaluru, underwent surgery to remove the bullets and remains serious.

The police said his wife, Hamsa Ram, fired three rounds at Sai Ram following a fight. She was allegedly inebriated and has been detained, with a case of attempt to murder registered against her at Surya Nagar police station under Bengaluru Rural police.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Bengaluru, while the couple was returning home after a visit to Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru subdivision) M B Boralingaiah said a preliminary investigation had found that the couple had arguments intermittently over the last few days about their daughter’s wedding. On Friday, while returning from Hosur, about 40 km from Bengaluru, they stopped at Chandapur on the way and had lunch in a restaurant. They also consumed alcohol, and had another round of bickering over their daughter’s wedding, the DSP said.

Sai Ram allegedly punched his wife in the face. A livid Hamsa, who was driving, stopped the car and shot at him, the officer said.

Sai Ram reportedly got off the car, stopped a BMTC bus going past and got on it in an attempt to escape. Hamsa chased the bus in the car. The police said she managed to stop the bus after a while near Veerasandra, just outside Bengaluru, and hopped on. She allegedly tried to fire at her husband again, and as other passengers tried to stop her, she threatened them as well, the police said.

The passengers overpowered Hamsa and handed her over to the police. They took the bleeding Sai Ram to a private hospital nearby.

Hamsa initially told the police she had opened fire in self-defence after her husband assaulted her in the car. But an officer said they could not interrogate Hamsa since she was under the influence of alcohol. Surya Nagar police called a woman IPS officer, Divya Gopinath, for help in interrogation, the officer added.

The police have seized the weapon and are checking whether it was licensed to either Sai Ram or Hamsa.

Sai Ram had set up ACE Facility about 15 years ago and the company provides security and housekeeping staff to apartments and commercial complexes in Bengaluru, a friend said. The accused is a homemaker.

