In audio clip, militant asks Muslims to stand up against oppression

In an audio message, militant commander Zakir Rashid Bhat has urged Indian Muslims to “stand up against oppression”, saying they are the most shameless people who can’t raise their voice against oppression.

“O’ our Indian Muslim brothers… stand up against this oppression,” Zakir said in the audio message while referring to the alleged rape of a Muslim woman by a constable in a train in UP. “Stand up now or it would be too late. Make groups at your own level and join the jihad,” said the message.

The militant commander, who recently disassociated himself from the Hizbul Mujahideen after the outfit questioned his statement threatening Hurriyat leaders, said he is ashamed that he “could not help the sister”.

“You all know that in UP, in Bijnore, one of our Muslim sisters was raped in a moving train by a policeman. O’ sister, I am ashamed that we couldn’t do anything for you,” he said. “And the Indian Muslims have become such shameless people. They should be ashamed to call themselves Muslims. Our sisters, our daughters are being raped and they are only saying Islam is peace, Islam is peace”.

Referring to recent attacks by the cow vigilantes, Zakir said they will avenge every killing. “In the name of gau raksha, the blood of Muslims is being spilled.”

