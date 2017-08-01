In Andhra Pradesh, Venkaiah Naidu faces threat as Kapus seek quota, claim neglect

Padmanabham, Pawan. Padmanabham, Pawan.

HAVING WON the 2014 Assembly election primarily on the back of support from Kapus, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is faced with losing support of the community, which forms nearly 27 per cent of the state electorate. Naidu is under pressure from Kapu leader Mudragadda Padmanabham on giving reservation to the community, as per his promise before the elections, and also faces opposition from Telugu actor K Pawan Kalyan, who is from the Kapu community and is threatening to join hands with opposition YSR Congress if his demands are not addressed.

Pawan, who heads the Jana Sena Party and is said to have brought the Kapu community’s support for the TDP-BJP combine in the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with his extensive campaigning, on Monday announced that he will turn a “full-time politician” from October and start holding public meetings to press for his demands for the community. “I have signed a couple of films, but I will tell the producers and directors that I will complete the films only when I have time from political activities,’’ he said.

The Kapu vote is seen as having given the TDP a slender 2.06-per cent lead over YSR Congress and helped it come to power.

On Monday, Padmanabham remained under house arrest for the sixth day — to prevent him from undertaking a march from his home in East Godavari district’s Kirlampudi village to state capital Amaravati, demanding immediate inclusion of Kapus in the Backward Classes list. His house arrest has caused consternation in the community.

Pawan, for the last few days, has slammed the state government over deaths due to renal failure (or kidney failure) in Uddanam region of Srikakulam district in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Accompanied by professors and researchers from Harvard University Medical School, who he had invited to study the chronic kidney diseases in Uddanam, Pawan met the chief minister on Monday and asked the government to allocate funds to provide financial assistance to families whose members are afflicted by kidney diseases.

Before the meeting, the popular actor, who is the younger brother of superstar-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, stated that he would not mind joining hands with opposition parties — which means YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh — if the government does not listen to his appeals. During the meeting, Naidu appointed Pawan Kalyan as brand ambassador for the state’s organ donation programme, ‘Jeevandhan’, which the actor accepted.

Naidu also accepted all recommendations made by the Harvard team.

State Health and Medical Education Minister Kamineni Srinivas said, “We have already established three free dialysis centres in the region. Another 13 centres will be opened soon. As contaminated water is one of the reasons found to be causing kidney ailments, water purification plants and RO plants would be set up to provide safe drinking water.”

While Padmanabham and Pawan Kalyan have not yet specified their political agendas, disenchantment among Kapus is growing. A top aide of Padmanabham said, “Among Kapu leaders, including some from TDP, in East and West Godavari districts and in Mudragadda circles, there is already talk of Kapus pulling the rug from under Naidu’s feet in the next election. The inclusion of Kapu ministers in the Cabinet has not done much to assuage the feeling of alienation.”

Dr K Satya Prasad, a well-known physician from Bhimavaram who had helped Chiranjeevi found Praja Rajyam Party in August 2008 as a mainly Kapu political outfit — Chiranjeevi merged it with the Congress in 2011 — said, “There is lot of discontent among Kapus. If Pawan Kalyan decides to come out with a political agenda and project himself as a future chief minister, then Kapus may go with him. Otherwise I think a number of voters may tilt towards YSR Congress — not because they suddenly like Jagan Mohan Reddy but in order to defeat Chandrababu Naidu, who has not fulfilled his promise made to Kapus before the 2014 polls.”

