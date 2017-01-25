In Andhra, beach protest on Jan 26 for special status

January 26 to demand special category status for Andhra Pradesh. TAKING A leaf out of the Jallikattu book in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, some Telugu film actors, including superstar and politician K Pawan Kalyan , have called for a silent protest at Visakhapatnam onto demand special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday , Pawan Kalyan posted several tweets with the hashtag ‘AP Demands Special Status’. In one, he posted, “AP Govt should allow youth for a peaceful protest, which they had planned. No one can deny their right in Democracy.”

DGP N Sambasiva Rao, however, said “no one is owning this protest march”, and urged the youth “not to heed these calls on social media and resist from converging at the beach”.

Actors Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Sundeep Kishan, Sampoornesh Babu, S Sivaji and Nikhil Sidhartha, among others, have extended support to the protest. All of them are upcoming actors; Pawan Kalyan, younger brother of superstar and former Union minister in UPA government K Chiranjeevi, is the only established star among them.

Pawan Kalyan had floated a party, Jana Sena, just before the elections in 2014 but did not contest the polls. He had backed the TDP-BJP alliance in the state.

Although he has kept the special category status issue floating for the past two years, Pawan Kalyan did not originally call for the beach protest on January 26 . In the past one week, as Jallikattu protests gathered momentum on Chennai’s Marina beach, messages circulated on social networking sites such as Twitter and WhatsApp called for a similar protest on Vizag beach to demand special category status.

Announcing plans to release a music album to support the demand for special status, Pawan Kalyan had, in a series of tweets on January 22, said, “…If youth of AP are planning to do a silent protest on 26th Jan at RK Beach, Vizag, #Janasena Supports them.” The album, titled ‘Desh Bachao’, was released at Vijayawada Tuesday .

Stating that no individual or organisation has sought permission to hold the protest, DGP Rao said, “We are not against people’s right to freedom of speech or protesting peacefully, but no one has taken permission and we have not made any arrangements. So we are asking people not to congregate there and create law and order issues.”