In a veiled attack on PM Modi, Pravin Togadia says people voted you for Ram Temple, not triple talaq law

VHP international working president Pravin Togadia VHP international working president Pravin Togadia

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, VHP international working president Pravin Togadia in Aurangabad on Friday said that people voted the NDA to power for building Ram temple in Ayodhya, and not for making laws on triple talaq. He also said the government should pass a legislation to pave the way for construction of the temple. “People have voted you to power not for making laws on triple talaq, but for the construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya,” Togadia told reporters in Aurangabad on Friday.

Togadia, who is on a two-day tour of Aurangabad and Parbhani, arrived in the city last evening. “A law should be passed for the construction of Ram temple, so that it is built soon. Whether to make a law on triple talaq or not is up to the government, but they should make a law for Ram temple,” he added.

“We have faith in the judiciary, but since the temple has not been built, a law should be passed in this regard so that it can be constructed without the mosque adjacent to it,” he said. He said the apex court once again adjourned the hearing on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra yesterday said it would hear the appeals in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute on March 14. “Since long, the Hindu community has been waiting for the temple, hence it should be built,” Togadia said.

In view of the VHP leader’s visit, the city police have put in place tight security arrangements. “Seven hundred policemen, including two DCPs, five ACPs and 17 police inspectors, have been deployed to provide security,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App