In a first, Pakistan-based terror groups named in BRICS declaration

Pakistan-based terror organisations- Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) among several others — were on Monday named in the summit declaration of the BRICS countries, in a win for India’s campaign against terrorism originating from Pakistan. The BRICS nations also said those responsible for committing, organising or supporting terror acts must be held responsible.

“We express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al Qaeda and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) and Hizb ut-Tahrir,” said the Xiamen declaration, adopted at the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen.

“For the first time specific listing of terror organisations has been made (in the BRICS declaration),” Secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry Preeti Saran told reporters. The declaration referred to terrorism at least 17 times, apart from mentioning other forms of extremism and radicalisation.

The 43-page ‘Xiamen Declaration’, adopted at the end of the five-nation BRICS plenary, stressed on the need for immediate cessation of violence in Afghanistan. “We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organising, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable,” the statement said. A few days ahead of the BRICS Summit, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had said, “We noticed that India, when it comes to Pakistan’s counter-terrorism, has some concerns. I don’t think this is an appropriate topic to be discussed at the BRICS Summit.” Last year at the 8th BRICS Summit in Goa, China had reportedly opposed the inclusion of the Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits in the declaration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by President Xi Jinping of China, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Michel Temer and South African President Jacob Zuma. According to officials, Modi raised the issue of terrorism strongly at the BRICS Summit and was joined by other leaders, who expressed willingness to fight this menace.

