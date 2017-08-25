In a first, Nagpur patient’s heart transplanted in Mumbai

Since surgery was not possible on the patient, who had high blood pressure, he was treated with medicines. But to no avail.(Representational image) Since surgery was not possible on the patient, who had high blood pressure, he was treated with medicines. But to no avail.(Representational image)

The heart of a brain-dead patient from Nagpur was, for the first time, transplanted in a 33-year-old man from Mumbai on Thursday. A 48-year-old engineer from Gondia district working with the National Highways Authority of India was declared brain-dead a few days ago while being treated for blood clot in the brain at Neuron hospital. He had been brought to the hospital from Gondia’s Bajaj Hospital a few days ago.

Since surgery was not possible on the patient, who had high blood pressure, he was treated with medicines. But to no avail. “Finally, he was declared brain-dead. The doctors counselled the family for donation of his organs. The patient’s daughter studying in Gondia Medical College said her father had expressed his desire to donate his organs to needy patients,” said Ravi Wankhede, the Secretary of Zonal Transplant Co-ordination Committee.

“The family gave a go-ahead and the patient was shifted to Orange City Hospital (OCH) for further processes. In the intervening period, patients with matching requirements were found. After removing his organs like heart, liver, kidneys, eyes and skin, the heart and liver were sent in the afternoon by an air ambulance and successfully transplanted in Mumbai and Pune patients, respectively,” he added.

“While liver has been taken out of the city a few times earlier, it is the first time that heart from the city was taken out and transplanted in a patient far away,” Wankhede said.

The liver was transplanted in a 64-year-old female patient in Pune and the kidneys were donated to a 40-year-old man at OCH and a 31-year-old man at Care hospital in the city. The eyes were donated to Madhav Netrapedhi and the skin has been preserved at OCH. It is the first instance in the region when so many parts have been harvested from the body of a single patient.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App