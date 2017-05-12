In a first, Kochi Metro appoints 23 transgenders: Report

Kochi Metro. (Representational) Kochi Metro. (Representational)

Kochi Metro is set to formally appoint transgenders for jobs, according to a report. Out of the 530 Kudumbasree workers at 11 stations in Kochi Metro’s Aluva-Palrivattom corridor, 23 will be from the transgender community, a report in The Hindu said. Quoting sources from the Kudumbasree Mission, the report said that the duties allotted will range from handling the ticket counter to housekeeping works.

“We would like to give members of the transgender community their rightful share in different jobs at stations. There will be no discrimination between them and women workers,” Elias George, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd MD was quoted by the newspaper. He also said the mindset of society will change only after direct interaction with members of the transgender community. “The metro agency is the first government-owned company in India to formally appoint them. I hope other firms in Kerala give them a respectable opportunity to work,” Elias told The Hindu.

The report cited sources who said that the 530 member workforce, who were appointed after a written test and an interview, will take up varied jobs ranging from housekeeping, parking, customers relations, ticket vending, gardening and canteen duties. The workers, who will be been trained in technical skills and safety lessons, will be deployed in two to three shifts, the sources told the newspaper.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd