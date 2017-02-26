In a first, Gujarat ATS arrest two brothers for suspected Islamic State links

One of the suspects in ATS custody. (Source: ANI) One of the suspects in ATS custody. (Source: ANI)

The Gujarat ATS on Sunday said that it arrested two brothers in a suspected terror case from Bhavnagar and Rajkot who allegedly have links with ISIS. The ATS officials claimed that the brothers were under their watch for past two years who were active on social media and they were allegedly supporting the ISIS ideology.

Sources said that the two brothers-Wasim Ramodia, in early 40s, and Naem Ramodia, in his mid 30s- were arrested from Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Both are engaged in scrap business. According to highly placed sources the duo had planned to attack a famous temple in Surendranagar but couldn’t execute it.

A number of literature on making bombs has been found from their laptops. Police claimed to have recovered crude bombs, gun powder, masks, mobile phones computers as well as jihadi literature from them.

“They are under watch for the past two years along with dozens of other such people who were opnely supporting ISIS on social media. The intelligence agencies had also been watching these youths even since ISIS emerged as a major terror threats,” an officer said.

This is also the first case of arrests having links with ISIS handlers in Gujarat. Sources said that they gathered all evidence before arresting them. Sources said that the brothers have studied computer science. Their father Arif Ramodia was associated with Saurashtra cricket association.

Superintendent of Police, ATS, Himanshu Shukla has confirmed the arrests who is camping in Rajkot since Saturday.

