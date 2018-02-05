Padmaavat’s first show in Rajasthan is for HC judge in Jodhpur

The screening will be held following a petition filed by “Padmaavat” director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to quash an FIR filed against him and actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Deedwana police station in March 2017. The screening will be held following a petition filed by “Padmaavat” director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to quash an FIR filed against him and actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Deedwana police station in March 2017.

Jodhpur will become the first city in Rajasthan to allow a special screening of controversial period drama “Padmaavat”, in the state on Monday. It will be a special screening for an audience of four, comprising High Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta and staff members.

The screening will be held following a petition filed by “Padmaavat” director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to quash an FIR filed against him and actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Deedwana police station in March 2017.

The FIR was lodged by two persons, Virendra Singh and Nagpal Singh, who alleged that the film distorted “historical facts” and “hurt the image of Rani Padmini”.

Last week, the PTI had reported that during the last hearing, the court had ordered for arranging a screening of the film before arriving at any conclusion on the allegations that the movie distorts historical facts. Justice Mehta had observed: “This court is of the firm opinion that the screening of the movie is essential for securing the ends of justice.”

The petitioner gave his consent to screen the film for the court, and Justice Mehta ordered it to be held on Monday.

The period drama would be screened in Inox Mall here at 8 pm under high security. A special password has been given to the hall owners to make sure that there is only one show organised for the film.

A hundred police personnel has been deputed in and around the cinema hall.

Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, said that the administration called him to ensure whether his group was comfortable with the screening.

“We have no issues for the screening of the film for legal reasons and there will be no problem from our side,” he said.

