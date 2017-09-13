In a first, DDA drafts policy for privately owned properties

The DDA also cleared the proposal to allow commercial activities such as schools, hospitals or shopping complexes up to 15 per cent of permissible floor area ratio (FAR) in industrial areas. The DDA also cleared the proposal to allow commercial activities such as schools, hospitals or shopping complexes up to 15 per cent of permissible floor area ratio (FAR) in industrial areas.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has formulated a draft policy to enable planned development of privately owned properties. As of now, the DDA only carries out planning and development work in colonies at public spaces.

The decision was taken at the authority meeting Tuesday. According to officials, the policy will enable development of privately owned land parcels through spatial planning and facilitation of basic infrastructure services, integrating these parcels with the adjoining development.

The draft proposed policy enables the private land owners to develop their land holdings in conformity to the land use as per the Delhi Master Plan with existing development control norms. The draft policy will be put up to the public for comments and suggestions. The authority will also allow residential group housing societies in industrial areas.

The DDA also cleared the proposal to allow commercial activities such as schools, hospitals or shopping complexes up to 15 per cent of permissible floor area ratio (FAR) in industrial areas. Industrial plots measuring 3,000 square metre (sqm) or above, which are along a road of at least 24 metre width, can be used to build group housing societies on payment of conversion charges, a DDA official said.

The DDA official also said that following the report of misuse of DDA community halls allotted to some organisations, the authority has decided to revise its policy for allotment of such facilities to private parties. “As per the revised policy, community halls within boundaries of housing schemes would be allotted to RWAs. However, if the RWA is not willing, these would be allotted to other applicants on licence fee basis. Instead of NGOs, registered societies would be eligible for allotment,” a statement issued by DDA said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App