In a first, BJP readies manifesto for UP local body polls

The BJP will go into the upcoming urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh with a manifesto of promises for “development without corruption”. This will be the first time when the BJP contests municipal polls in the state with a manifesto. The party unveiled the plan for the local body polls during a meeting of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey with state ministers and MLAs on Sunday. Sources said the MLAs have been asked to abstain from seeking tickets for family members.

The BJP MLAs, it is learnt, were asked not to take the Opposition parties that have planned to contest the polls lightly. According to sources, a senior party leader said, in the meeting that Opposition parties will contest the election with full strength and the ruling party needs to cash in on the “favourable” atmosphere to record a win in all municipal bodies. Ministers present in the meeting were asked to maintain coordination within the organisation and actively take part in preparations for the polls, the sources said.

Sources said BJP’s manifesto will include promises related to solid waste management, cleanliness, transparent functioning of urban local bodies and development of civic amenities. It will be drafted under the supervision of Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna, said sources. The CM and the state BJP chief will hold a similar meeting with MPs, said sources.

Noting that BJP won 10 of the 12 mayor seats that went to polls in 2012, when atmosphere was “unfavourable”, the MLAs were told the party must win all the seats as BJP is in power both in the Centre and the state, sources said. There are 16 municipal corporations, 198 Nagar Palika Parishads and 439 Nagar Panchayats in UP. In the 2012 polls, BJP won 10 of the 12 mayor seats that went to polls, 42 seats of Nagar Palika chairperson and 36 Nagar Panchayat chairperson seats.

