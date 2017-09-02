In a first, Assam extends AFSPA term on its own

Stating that two armed groups were desperately looking to show their “striking capabilities” and planning joint strikes, the Assam government on Friday extended the term of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and declared the state a Disturbed Area for six more months. This is the first time the state government has extended the AFSPA and Disturbed Area provision on its own under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. In the past, AFSPA in the state was always been extended by the Centre.

A notification issued by the state home department said that while the law and order situation had continued to be a matter of concern due to violent incidents carried out by the underground groups, as many as 16 incidents involving these groups had taken place between May and July. These incidents had resulted in deaths of two civilians, one security personnel and four militants, said the notification signed by L S Changsan, Principal Secretary (Home & Political). “The militant outfits operating in the area continue to affirm their faith in armed struggle and indulge in acts of violence to create panic among common people, disturb the administrative system and extort money from the people,” the notification said.

Assam has remained a “disturbed area” under provisions of the AFSPA for nearly 27 years, with the Centre invoking the AFSPA on November 27, 1990, following incidents of violence by the ULFA, including the killing of industrialist Surrendra Paul, younger brother of Lord Swarj Paul in May 1990.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App