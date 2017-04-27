In a first, ABVP to hold national executive meet in Lucknow

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will hold its national executive meet for the first time in Lucknow from May 24 to June 2.

Uttar Pradesh seems to be becoming the theatre of national executive meetings of the right-wing organisation.

Recently, the RSS’ trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) had announced its three-day national executive meeting at Kanpur from May 22. It will be the first such meet of BMS in UP after a gap of 47 years. The meet will be attended by RSS senior functionaries too.

RSS had held its national executive with pracharaks from all 44 prants and 11 kshetras across the country in Kanpur in July last year.

ABVP Awadh prant organisation secretary Satyabhan said that more than 400 ABVP office bearers will attend the meet.

