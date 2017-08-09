In 3 years as BJP chief, Amit Shah attended 575 rallies, 800 poll management meets

As part of his coordination with the RSS, Shah has been visiting local RSS headquarters during each of his visit to the states during his 95-day nation-wide tour programme. (File Photo) As part of his coordination with the RSS, Shah has been visiting local RSS headquarters during each of his visit to the states during his 95-day nation-wide tour programme. (File Photo)

Around 800 organisational meetings at various levels for election micro-management in 16 states and 575 rallies or public meetings across the country. Amit Shah has been a busy man ever since he took over as the BJP president three years ago, according to records of his engagements.

On Tuesday, Shah completed three years since his first presidential address to the BJP national council. Apart from these meetings, which reflect upon his role as the steering wheel of the BJP’s election machine, the records reveal Shah’s crucial role in coordination with the government and RSS during this period.

Sources said Shah as BJP president held more than 100 meetings — 105 till March 2017 — with the Prime Minister and senior central ministers on various issues. Apart from this, he he held more than 44 meetings with BJP chief ministers during this period. Also, he held more than 75 meetings for government-BJP coordination on various issues of governance like One Rank One Pension, land acquisition legislation, Jat reservation, NJAC, Yoga Day, MUDRA scheme among others during this period. Sources said Shah also participated in more than 82 BJP-RSS coordination meetings during this period. The most recent such meeting took place last week after which the BJP raised its pitch against the alleged political killing of RSS/BJP workers in Left-ruled Kerala.

As part of his coordination with the RSS, Shah has been visiting local RSS headquarters during each of his visit to the states during his 95-day nation-wide tour programme after the party’s win in the Uttar Pradesh elections in March this year. Additionally, Shah has been acting as a trainer for those who have volunteered to work full-time for at least six months for organisation work during his state visits. Unlike, most of his programmes, these meetings are not much publicised, sources said. In fact, Shah has participated in as many as 2,203 such structured programmes/meetings for organisational work in the past three years at the helm of the ruling party, sources said.

According to records, Shah has visited 325 of the 680 districts across the country during his tenure. In the course, sources said, he has spent 300 days outstation for organisational purposes — or more than 25 per cent of his tenure as BJP president outside Delhi. While these statistics of Shah’s engagements as BJP president suggest his hands-on approach in managing party affairs, he has also streamlined state-level mechanism by insisting on regular organisational training and meetings to make the party a cohesive unit. He has instituted a mechanism in which state executive meetings and districts executive meetings must follow the national executive meet during a fixed span of time. He has undertaken a mission to build a BJP office in each district headquarters across the country apart from modernising the existing offices.

