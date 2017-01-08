In 2015, Delhi saw the most dowry suicides in the country

Maharashtra had the highest incidences of suicides at 16,970, followed by 15,777 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,602 in West Bengal, 10,786 in Karnataka and 10,293 in Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra had the highest incidences of suicides at 16,970, followed by 15,777 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,602 in West Bengal, 10,786 in Karnataka and 10,293 in Madhya Pradesh.

In 2015, Delhi (city) recorded maximum number of suicides over “dowry-related issues” among 53 mega cities — having 10 lakh population and more — according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Of 270 suicides related to dowry across all 53 cities, Delhi recorded 58 suicides while Bhopal came second with 28 suicides. However, in 2014, Delhi saw 66 such suicides while Bhopal topped the list with 106 cases.

The NCRB report also stated that Delhi saw a total of 1,553 suicides in 2015, of which 155 were over marriage-related issues and 29 due to failure in examination. Family problems was the reason behind 380 people committing suicide, while 77 people committed suicide because of illness.

Thirty nine people committed suicide over love-related issues. However, Delhi stood third compared to other metro cities such as Chennai (2,774) and Bengaluru (1,855). According to the report, there is a decline of 15.9 per cent in the number of suicides in Delhi when compared to 2014 where the total number stood at 1,847.

Taking into account Delhi as a Union Territory, the capital recorded a total 1,845 suicides in 2015. The rate of suicides stood at 8.8 per cent compared to the all-India rate of suicides at 10.6.