In 2014, I saw what bad political decision can do to years of policy-making in Kashmir: Rahul in Singapore

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said when he was in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014 he saw what a bad political decision can do to years of policy-making in the state. The Congress president, who is on a three-day trip to Singapore and Malaysia, was addressing a gathering in Singapore. “In 2014 when I went to J&K I felt like crying. I saw what a bad political decision can to do years and years of policy-making,” he said.

Talking about India and China relations, the Congress president said India has to have a peaceful and co-operative relationship with China, adding that he doesn’t buy the idea that India can’t challenge and compete with China in manufacturing.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi visited the iconic INA memorial in Singapore and paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who unveiled in 1945 the monument that commemorates the “Unknown Warrior” of the Indian National Army. The Indian National Army (INA) monument was constructed to commemorate the “Unknown Warrior” of the Indian National Army. The historic war memorial was built during the Japanese occupation of Singapore as the Japanese and the INA had one enemy in common – the British.

The Congress president is also scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak, besides interacting with the Indian community, and business leaders. Over the next three days, Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet the Indian community, business leaders and members of the Indian Overseas Congress in Singapore and Malaysia. He will also make a formal address at the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.

