Family members of Wani at their home in Baramulla district. Shuaib Masoodi Family members of Wani at their home in Baramulla district. Shuaib Masoodi

In their two-storey house amid apple orchards, salt tea is being served to the relatives and neighbours who have come to greet the family of Gulzar Ahmad Wani, who was in jail for 16 years before being acquitted in the Sabarmati train blast case. Wani was on his way to becoming the first PhD scholar from his area. He was 28 when he arrested in 2001. Dozens of cases were slapped against him in various states and completion of his doctorate in Arabic became a distant dream.

“It was a long journey for justice. Case after case was slapped against my brother. All the cases were fabricated,’’ Javeed Ahmad, Wani’s younger brother, told The Indian Express. “We got to know about his arrest through the media 10 days later. By the time we reached Delhi, several fake cases had been slapped against him,” he said. Since then, the family has been getting him cleared in one case after another. “In 16 years, many things have changed in the family. Two of my sisters and I are married. We have children who have never seen their uncle,’’ he said.

Wani’s family owns a big apple orchard, the money from which they have been using for their legal fight. “We are counting the days when our brother will be in this room. We want to share happy memories,” says another brother Mudasir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now