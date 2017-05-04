In 12 per cent quota for Muslims, a calculated risk by K Chandrasekhar Rao

A gambit by K Chandrasekhar Rao. File A gambit by K Chandrasekhar Rao. File

On April 27, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) held a huge public meeting at Warangal to celebrate its 16th formation day, in neighbouring Sanga Reddy district, the BJP was holding its first state executive meeting. The main issue at the BJP meeting, discussed for nearly four hours, was the 12 per cent reservation for Muslims announced by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

BJP leaders accused the CM of “communal and social engineering” to secure the Muslim vote, dismissing his argument that quota in education and employment was needed for Muslims as 90 per cent of them in Telangana were socially, economically and educationally backward.

Muslims make up 12.68 per cent of Telangana’s population, and can swing the result in as many as 37 of the 119 assembly constituencies. KCR remains popular in Telangana and the TRS is now one of the largest regional parties of the country with a membership of over 75 lakh.

But with the BJP resurgent, the quota decision, increasing the reservation for backward Muslims from the existing 4 per cent, is being seen as a gambit by Rao to retain his hold.

After KCR announced the 12 per cent reservation, Telangana state representative in New Delhi Dr S Venugopala Chari issued a veiled warning to BJP president Amit Shah the that law would take its own course if he made any provocative statements in Hyderabad during his scheduled visit to Telangana on May 22 and 23.

When the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2017, was introduced in the assembly, the Speaker suspended all the five BJP MLAs who objected, while the lone BJP MLC, N Ramchander Rao, walked out of the Legislative Council.

Apart from increasing reservation for Muslims, the bill hikes the reservation for Scheduled Tribes from 6 to 10 per cent. Like in the case of Muslims, the proportion of STs in the state’s population is higher than it was in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

With Andhra Pradesh ruled by its ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the BJP has set its sights on Telangana for the 2019 polls. The BJP has talked of launching a campaign to conquer the state, and launched a membership drive back in 2015, though it drew less than half of the 25-lakh target. Telangana will see elections simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 polls, the first since the bifurcation, the BJP had won five seats in the assembly and one in the Lok Sabha, but now it is eyeing the space that the Congress and the TDP once occupied in Telangana. The Congress has been unable to capitalise on the fact that it was instrumental in the creation of Telangana, while the TDP is seen as an Andhra Pradesh party. In the three years since the last polls, many MLAs of the two parties have crossed over to the TRS.

KCR’s quota move could, however, prove risky given that hearings are still on in the Supreme Court over a similar move by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2004. The bill takes Telangana’s total reservations to 62 per cent, which is higher than the cap set by a Supreme Court ruling in 1992.

“We have already requested the Centre to legalise it by incorporating it in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution [The 9th Schedule protects the reservation Bill from legal scrutiny]. The SC has allowed reservations beyond 50 per cent in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, and Manipur. If the Centre does not accept our quota increase, we are willing to go to the SC also and fight it out with New Delhi,” the chief minister says.

KCR has tried to justify the quota citing a commission of inquiry it had set up in March 2015 to study the socio-economic and educational status of Muslims in Telangana.

“Ninety percent of Muslims in Telangana are backward. Aren’t they citizens of this country? When other communities have quotas, why not Muslims? Some people are saying this is based on religion. I categorically deny it. This is inclusive development,” the CM has said.

Whatever the courts decide, for now the quota increase has put KCR at an advantage. Kapu leader from Andhra Pradesh Mudragada Padmanabham, who has been demanding that Kapus be included in the backward classes list, wrote a long letter congratulating KCR for fulfilling a poll promise with the “daring decision”.

While discounting the BJP as a challenge, a TRS politburo member said, “By covering all the communities irrespective of religion, the Telangana government is ensuring that there is no room for anyone to step in. Be it the BCs, STs, SCs, OBCs and Muslims, it has taken everyone under its umbrella with schemes, sops and benefits.”

Says a TRS politburo member, A Jitender Reddy, “Which CM or state is giving 100 per cent subsidised loans of Rs 1.5 lakh to the barber community to set up modern hair saloons, and give them respect? Which state government has ordered the purchase of 84 lakh sheep to be distributed to cattle-rearing communities? Washermen who do backbreaking work will be given washing machines and dryers to make their life easy. Fishermen will be given fishing gear and heavily subsidised loans to purchase Mahindra Boleros to transport fish to markets.”

The state government’s efforts at checking adulterated cheap liquor, known locally as gudumba, have also been appreciated. Over 7,000 people were arrested on the charge of brewing illicit liquor over three years, and most of them rehabilitated by providing them alternative livelihoods.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now