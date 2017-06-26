Improving cattle breeding in Punjab: Vet varsity readies 19,000 doses of frozen semen of ‘prized’ bulls

The farmers, who are getting doses prepared, are earning profits selling doses of their animal for as high as Rs 300 per straw. (Representational image) The farmers, who are getting doses prepared, are earning profits selling doses of their animal for as high as Rs 300 per straw. (Representational image)

In a move to improve the overall dairy cattle breeding in Punjab, the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has prepared over 19,000 doses of frozen semen of ‘champion and prized’ bulls owned by private farmers and dairy owners.

It was around six months back that the university, with an aim to provide high quality semen to farmers, started freezing semen of bulls and buffaloes whose offspring had broken milk yield records or won awards at various cattle fairs in milk productivity.

Now, the farmers in Punjab, who earlier used to take their animal to Meerut or Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh or Karnal in Haryana to get doses of semen prepared, are bringing them to GADVASU since the varsity has started this initiative at a nominal price.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Prakash Singh Brar, Dean College of Veterinary Sciences, GADVASU, said that farmers from across Punjab are now approaching varsity to get doses of semen frozen, but it is done only after checking the overall health of the animal and ensuring that it is disease free.

“We are doing this service for the farmers at a very nominal fee of Rs 5,000 per visit of our faculty. The doses prepared are given to the farmers which they sell to other farmers or use it at their own farms. Till now, we have already prepared 19,840 doses from champion and prized bulls in Punjab from various districts including Moga, Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Jalandhar and others,” said Brar.

The farmers, who are getting doses prepared, are earning profits selling doses of their animal for as high as Rs 300 per straw. “The semen of such prized and champion bulls is always in high demand. Generally, a farmer owning a high quality bull is paid Rs 100-200 by other farmers to naturally mate their animals. Also, it impregnates one animal only at once but when semen is frozen, a one-time collection can make 200 doses. But now farmers are earning as high as Rs 300 per straw selling frozen semen of their animals,” added Brar.

Each privately owned bull whose doses are being prepared by GADVASU is being given a unique identification code for future references like identification, quality assurance and disease control.

“Though we test animals for various diseases like TB, brucellosis and others before proceeding. Still, each animal is given a unique code for future reference,” he added.

Earlier, such dairy farmers owning champion animals having history of producing high milk yielding off-springs had no way to earn money except bringing animals in fairs and winning meager cash prizes. The move has also put a check on duping of farmers with the sale of fake or substandard frozen semen being sold in open markets brought from other states.

“We invite and encourage more such farmers to get their animals’ semen frozen from us and then sell doses to farmers ahead and improve overall cattle breeding in Punjab,” said Dr A S Nanda, Vice Chancellor, GADVASU.

