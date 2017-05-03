Improve behaviour with people, UP police chief tells his men

“Do not under any circumstances not register complaints for fear of its reflection on the crime graph,” the DGP said in his letter. (Representational image) “Do not under any circumstances not register complaints for fear of its reflection on the crime graph,” the DGP said in his letter. (Representational image)

Uttar Pradesh Police chief Sulkhan Singh in a letter has asked the policemen of the state to improve their style of functioning and look for an image make-over, an official said on Wednesday.

Ideal policing will remain a pipe dream if the functioning at police stations does not improve, Director General of Police Singh wrote to his subordinates.

He wrote, “Time has come to make the people feel that the police force was working for them and that policing in its best form was available for them.”

Singh also directed officials to ensure justice without bias or prejudice was given to the aggrieved and that crimes were registered.

“Do not under any circumstances not register complaints for fear of its reflection on the crime graph,” the DGP said in his letter.

Sulkhan Singh was appointed Uttar Pradesh’s top police man last month by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

