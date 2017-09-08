Imposter held for ‘threatening, duping’ women

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping women by promising that he would marry them and later threatening them by saying that he would post their obscene videos if they do not give him money, police said. He has been cheating women for since 2011, police said.

Police said the man has cheated close to 15 women in their 30s of more than Rs 50 lakh over the last one year.

On September 5, the victim’s brother approached police with a complaint that his sister and her minor son have gone missing. The complainant told police that his sister had uploaded her profile on a matrimonial site where she had come in contact with one Yogesh alias Sameer Garg. He said he suspected that Garg was behind their disappearance. Police then lodged a case and started tracking the accused’s phones.

“On September 5, police managed to zero in on Garg at New Delhi Railway Station. The victim said the accused had lured her on the pretext of marriage and taken her to Vaishno Devi. Later, he took her to Goa saying he would introduce her to his parents,” said DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad.

The woman, who is a teacher, told police that Garg has extorted Rs 3 lakh from her by allegedly making videos of her and threatening to upload them on social media.

During questioning, Garg told police that he was inspired by the Bollywood movie Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Police said when he met women, Garg would pose as the country head of a high-profile conglomerate.

