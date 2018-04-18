Impose penalty on those spitting, defecating at public places in Delhi: Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi. (Source: ANI) BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi. (Source: ANI)

BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi constituency Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday pitched for imposing penalty on people spitting, defecating or littering public places in the national capital. She also advocated for ban on use of plates, water bottles and cups made up of plastic which, besides causing diseases like cancer, chokes drainage system if not properly disposed of. “It (penalty) should be on everything (that dirties public places). These include littering and defecating, using plastic and disposing them here and there.

“These actions are imposing a burden on health of the nation. So, penal action is necessary to change the attitude of people who are not willing to listen,” she told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Urban local bodies in the national capital have laws to impose penalty on people urinating or spitting in the open in public places, but there are concerns about its implementation. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), the government aims to attain 100 per cent scientific management of solid waste, and also make the country open-defecation free by October 2 next year, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Over Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to face the Lok Sabha even for 15 minutes, and that he will not be able to answer the Opposition’s queries, Lekhi quipped, “First sit in Parliament for 15 minutes (’15 minute sansad main baithay toh’)”.

Facing flak from the BJP for the virtual washout of the recent budget session of Parliament, Gandhi had yesterday said, “The prime minister is travelling across the country, but he does not have 15 minutes to give a speech in the Lok Sabha. 15 minute de dein, khare nahin ho payenge Lok Sabha mein (He will not be able to face the Lok Sabha even for 15 minutes, he will not be able to answer our queries).

Earlier, addressing the ‘First regional workshop on star rating of garbage-free cities’ here, she advocated for the need of having a better system for management of construction and demolition waste in Delhi and pitched for segregation of waste in three categories — metal waste, paper waste and glass waste– for its better management. Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the cleanliness survey for 2018 has been completed and the results would be announced after Karnataka Assembly elections.

