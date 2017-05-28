Impose Governor’s rule if Jammu-Kashmir is to be saved: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah. PTI Farooq Abdullah. PTI

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called for the immediate imposition of Governor’s rule in the state, stressing that it was the only way to control communal tension in the country. “We have never been promoters of Governor’s rule; we have always opposed it. But there is no other way,” Abdullah, the newly elected Member of Parliament from Srinagar, told PTI. The National Conference chief, who was recently called to New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a discussion on Kashmir, said Modi wanted a “peaceful end” to the situation in the state, reeling under unrest for months.

“I can’t tell you what I discussed with the Prime Minister. All I can say is that he is concerned about the situation in the state and wants to an end to it. A peaceful end to it,” he said at Srinagar.

The former chief minister, accusing the Mehbooba Mufti government of “failing on all fronts”, said not just south Kashmir but the entire Valley was in the grip of “tragedies”.

“These tragedies are adding to communal tension in the rest of the nation. So the quicker we settle this problem, (the quicker) would we be able to control the fire which is coming to a boiling stage,” Abdullah said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now