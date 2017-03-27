Important bills to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

The Finance Bill, 2017, The Appropriation (Railways) Bill, 2017 and The Appropriation (Railways) Number 2 Bill, 2017 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today The Finance Bill, 2017, The Appropriation (Railways) Bill, 2017 and The Appropriation (Railways) Number 2 Bill, 2017 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today

The Finance Bill, 2017, The Appropriation (Railways) Bill, 2017 and The Appropriation (Railways) Number 2 Bill, 2017 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, March 27 for consideration and return.

The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill on March 22 to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2017-18.

In the bill, the government has capped cash transactions at two lakh rupees instead of three lakh rupees.

It is one of the important amendments introduced in the Bill.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had moved 40 amendments to the bill. The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016 will also come up for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha, the Mental Healthcare Bill, 2016 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2016 will be taken up for consideration and passage. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology(Amendment) Bill, 2017 is also scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now