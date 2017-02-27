Imphal: Blast outside journalists homes, no casualty reported

A powerful explosion took place on Sunday outside the house of two editors after militants allegedly planted a bomb in Imphal, police said. There were no reports of any casualty, however, a car was damaged due to the explosion, which happened at 8 pm on Sunday, they said. The editors work for a local Manipuri daily newspaper and a local cable television, police said. The bomb was allegedly planted by suspected outlawed militant outfit and the reason behind is not yet known, they said.

Meanwhile members of the Press Council of India K Amarnath along with a team of All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union visited the residences of the two editors and expressed their solidarity. Amarnath on Sunday told PTI that he strongly condemns the attack and PCI is against any form of undemocratic act.